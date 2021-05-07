Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,308. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Unum Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.