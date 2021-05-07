Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Upland Software updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Upland Software stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $6,282,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,514 shares of company stock worth $10,061,794. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

