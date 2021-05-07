Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Capitalization Achieves $309.69 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.97 or 0.00054043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $309.69 million and $11.46 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00083954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.75 or 0.00798812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,062.00 or 0.08833539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

