Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $897.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post $897.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $834.78 million and the highest is $930.00 million. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $588.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

URBN stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.50, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $94,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,802 shares of company stock worth $1,797,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

