UREEQA One Day Volume Tops $720,090.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. UREEQA has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $720,090.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00073244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.00272414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.95 or 0.01143320 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.04 or 0.00769402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,497.54 or 0.99691361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars.

