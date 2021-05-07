Urus (URUS) Market Capitalization Tops $13.28 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $28.25 or 0.00050179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $13.28 million and $2.28 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Urus has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00083520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00063163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.50 or 0.00793071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00101876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,029.02 or 0.08932579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Urus Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

