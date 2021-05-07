US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,511 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $19,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 475,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 93,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.03 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.