US Bancorp DE Buys 12,787 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.52 and a 200-day moving average of $131.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.41.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

