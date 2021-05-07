US Bancorp DE Has $18.17 Million Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,398 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PHG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.