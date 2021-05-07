US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,269 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.28% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 144,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 161,985.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 153,886 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $79.67.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.