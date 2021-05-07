US Bancorp DE Sells 4,569 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

MMC stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $99.87 and a one year high of $138.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

