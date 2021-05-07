US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

YUM opened at $121.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.94. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $122.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

