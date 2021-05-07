US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. US Foods reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in US Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $42.10.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.