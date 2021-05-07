VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 318.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,004 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 57,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 51,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,255. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $72.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48.

