Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 394,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 136,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742,780. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57.

