Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $53.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

