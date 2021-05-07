Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.20. 22,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

