Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Reduced by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 216,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $268.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.