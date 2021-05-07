Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after buying an additional 127,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after buying an additional 155,248 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after buying an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after buying an additional 63,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.35 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

