Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $98.19. 86,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,335. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

