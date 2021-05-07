Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 9.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $145,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.