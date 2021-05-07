Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.80. 12,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.51 and its 200-day moving average is $200.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $227.82.

