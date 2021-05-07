Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,215,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $175.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.