Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.50. The stock had a trading volume of 180,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,567. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $386.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.