Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,918,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.