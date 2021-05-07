Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $139.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

