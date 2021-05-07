Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $139.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

