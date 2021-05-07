Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Vaxart stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. 94,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,672,797. The company has a market cap of $836.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

