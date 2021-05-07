Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.27. Vaxart shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 321,247 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $817.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. The firm’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

