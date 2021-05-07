Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%.

VGR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. 766,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,079. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

