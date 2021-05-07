Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of VEC opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $355.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.81 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vectrus by 1,231.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Vectrus by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 84,360 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth $3,640,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Vectrus by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

