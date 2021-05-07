VEREIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

VEREIT has decreased its dividend by 30.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VEREIT stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. 8,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

