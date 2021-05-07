VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. 3,020,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 53.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

