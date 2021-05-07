Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $59.15, but opened at $57.00. Vericel shares last traded at $55.75, with a volume of 9,537 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Vericel alerts:

VCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vericel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vericel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vericel by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vericel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,310,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.