Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Boosted by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.55.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.63. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

