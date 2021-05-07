Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $188.52, but opened at $182.00. Verisk Analytics shares last traded at $175.43, with a volume of 14,985 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Insiders sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock worth $2,951,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.55.

The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.63.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,450,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after purchasing an additional 616,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,009.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 429,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,881,000 after purchasing an additional 390,745 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

