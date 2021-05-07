Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 781,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,454,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

