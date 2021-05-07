Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.23. Veru shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 403,982 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $528.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

