ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

VIAC stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.36. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

