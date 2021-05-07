Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Up 8.7%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.20. Approximately 1,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 455,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

DSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $39.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $8,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $347,000.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

