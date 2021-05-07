VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Boosted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up 2.6% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $605,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of VICI Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

