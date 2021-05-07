Victoria (LON:VCP) PT Raised to GBX 1,050

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of VCP stock opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.85) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 877.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 696.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Victoria has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,060.53 ($13.86). The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.43.
