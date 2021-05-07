Victoria (LON:VCP) PT Raised to GBX 1,050

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VCP stock opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.85) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 877.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 696.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Victoria has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,060.53 ($13.86). The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.43.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

