Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 2,654 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.84.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $114.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,756 shares of company stock worth $284,487. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

