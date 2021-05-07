Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,209 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

