Vigilare Wealth Management Has $455,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $151.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,572 shares of company stock valued at $96,347,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.84.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

