Vigilare Wealth Management Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in ServiceNow by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in ServiceNow by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $493.00 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.29 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

