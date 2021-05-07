Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $438,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

