Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 18,615 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $957.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.