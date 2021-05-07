Vigilare Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $213.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $113.10 and a 12 month high of $213.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

