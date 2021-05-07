VINchain (VIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VINchain has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $348,435.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00086551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $456.23 or 0.00786899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00102124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.15 or 0.08867415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047042 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

